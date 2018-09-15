Phillips (shoulder) took batting practice Thursday, and he'll be an option to pinch hit Friday against Minnesota, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Phillips hasn't seen much action of late due to a bruised right shoulder, but he's on the mend and could see an at-bat Friday. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, and a return to the starting lineup sometime over the weekend isn't out of the question.

