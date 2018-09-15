Royals' Brett Phillips: Available to pinch hit
Phillips (shoulder) took batting practice Thursday, and he'll be an option to pinch hit Friday against Minnesota, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Phillips hasn't seen much action of late due to a bruised right shoulder, but he's on the mend and could see an at-bat Friday. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, and a return to the starting lineup sometime over the weekend isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Available to pinch run•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Out for seventh straight•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Royals' Brett Phillips: Out again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...