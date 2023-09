Phillips is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The lefty-hitting Phillips will head to the bench for the fourth time in five games, with all four absences coming against right-handed pitching. He appears to have lost hold of his regular role in center field, with Jo Adell having supplanted Phillips as the Angels' preferred option at the position while Mickey Moniak (back) remains on the injured list.