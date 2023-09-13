Phillips went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against the Mariners.

Phillips opened the scoring in the third inning with a solo homer off Luis Castillo, his second longball in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old outfielder has made eight straight starts since he was recalled from Triple-A on Sep. 6, going 8-for-25 (.320) in that span. While Phillips should continue to see playing time with the injury-depleted Angels, his career OPS of .627 offers little upside for fantasy purposes.