Phillips signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Phillips, 29, spent most of 2023 at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization. He did see 71 plate appearances with the Halos, slashing just .175/.268/.333 with an obscene 51 percent strikeout rate. Phillips is likely headed to Triple-A Charlotte to start 2024, although the club's lack of outfield depth could force him into some action at the major-league level.