Phillips went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Phillips has done pretty well over his 10 games since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, going 10-for-32 (.313) with three homers, four RBI and six runs scored. His ninth-inning blast Saturday sent the game to an extra inning, though the Angels ultimately lost anyway. The outfielder is slashing .244/.346/.467 over 52 plate appearances this season.