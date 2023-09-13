Phillips will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With Mickey Moniak (back) and Shohei Ohtani (oblique) having not started in the past week and with Mike Trout (wrist) still on the injured list, Phillips has been one of the prime beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint. Phillips, who will pick up his eighth straight start in the outfield Wednesday, has gone 6-for-22 (.273 average) with one home run, two RBI and four runs. Though he's performed well thus far since his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this month, Phillips is striking out at a 44 percent clip, which suggests his batting average could soon be trending downward.