Phillips announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram account Sunday.

Phillips will hang up his cleats after spending parts of seven major-league seasons as an outfielder before attempting to make a return to baseball as a pitcher in 2024 with the Yankees' organization. The 31-year-old compiled a career batting average of .187 with 31 home runs, 99 RBI, 122 runs scored and 39 stolen bases over 393 regular-season games with the Brewers, Royals, Rays, Orioles and Angels.