Vazquez signed with the Royals for $1.5 million on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Vazquez stands out for his extremely projectable and athletic 6-foot-2, 158-pound frame. He demonstrates good bat-to-ball skill, but can be a little pull-happy at times. Given his frame and contact skill, he should grow into 20-plus homer power down the road. Most evaluators think he will still stick at shortstop.