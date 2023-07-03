The Royals reinstated Hernandez (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to High-A Quad Cities.

Though Hernandez began season on the Royals' IL after dislocating his shoulder in February and undergoing surgery, he wouldn't have been a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster even if he had stayed healthy and performed well in spring training. The 22-year-old outfielder was added to the 40-man roster over the winter for the sole purpose of protecting him from the Rule 5 draft, but Hernandez is realistically at least a year or two away from reaching the big leagues. He posted a serviceable if unspectacular .736 OPS in 32 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas at the tail end of the 2022 season, and he could eventually move up to the Royals' Texas League affiliate once he gets more at-bats in at Quad Cities. Hernandez had already appeared in eight rehab games between Quad Cities and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League prior to being activated.