Hernandez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The 22-year-old outfielder is ready for his first game action of the season after he had been sidelined since late February while recovering from surgery to address a dislocated right shoulder. Because he was protected from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, Hernandez resides on the Royals' 60-day injured list, but he'll most likely be optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas once his 20-day rehab window comes to an end.