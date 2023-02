Hernandez was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder Sunday and is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 months , Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez suffered the injury Saturday on a diving catch in the outfield, and he'll be unavailable for at least the first couple months of the season. The 22-year-old was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft after he posted a .754 OPS between the High-A and Double-A levels last season.