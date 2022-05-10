Parrish was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven innings of two-hit ball Saturday versus Springfield. He walked one and struck out four.

Parrish has emerged as a reliable starter for Double-A Northwest Arkansas with a 2.61 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 31 innings this season. That's an improvement from last year, when he posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 83 innings. The southpaw still has a bit more to prove, but continued success could see him move up to Triple-A Omaha within a year.