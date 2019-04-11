Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over three-plus innings while striking out two.

Making his first start of the season, Fillmyer was charged with runs in three of the four frames in which he pitched. He threw 41 of 75 pitches for strikes and generated only three swinging strikes, a performance in keeping with the mediocre K-rates he's posted throughout his minor-league career. If Fillmyer sticks in the rotation for now, he'll next take the mound Monday, on the road against the White Sox.