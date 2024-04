Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Renfroe got the scoring going for the Royals with a fifth-inning home run off Garrett Crochet but was otherwise held quiet. He's now recorded a hit in four straight games but Sunday's blast were his first two RBI and his first hit for extra bases as he's gotten off to a very slow start to the year.