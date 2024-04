Renfroe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Renfroe will sit for the second time in three days while Kansas City opens up room in the outfield for Adam Frazier, who will occupy left field while MJ Melendez shifts over to right. Through 72 plate appearances this season, Renfroe is slashing just .149/.208/.284 with two home runs and 10 RBI. He could be in danger of fading into a part-time role in the Kansas City outfield.