Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-2 win over the White Sox in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Renfroe went 0-for-3 with one RBI in the nightcap as well. The veteran outfielder is still holding onto a starting role in right field, but he's struggling at the plate in 2024. Renfroe is batting .176 with two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and two doubles over 56 plate appearances. Nelson Velazquez has occasionally moved from designated hitter to right when Renfroe rests, and Adam Frazier could be an option there as well once Michael Massey (back) is activated from the injured list.