Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Renfroe looked to be on the outs for an everyday role when he was held out of the lineup for consecutive games last Thursday and Friday, but he started in each of the past four games. However, Renfroe went just 1-for-12 with two walks in those contests, and he now finds himself back on the bench while his season-long slash line now sits at .150/.218/.263. Adam Frazier will get the nod in right field Wednesday, and manager Matt Quartaro could be inclined to lean on a timeshare between Frazier and Renfroe at that spot in the lineup until one player starts to heat up at the plate.