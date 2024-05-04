Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Renfroe has struggled to get his bat going -- he's 3-for-27 (.111) over his last 10 games. The outfielder has started to lose playing time to Adam Frazier, who was squeezed out of a full-time role at second base when Michael Massey returned from a back injury. Renfroe is slashing a poor .155/.228/.298 with three homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles over 92 plate appearances, so he'll need to put together better performances to continue playing regularly.