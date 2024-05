Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder will get a breather for the day game after he had started in right field in each of the Royals' last three contests. Renfroe has mustered a lowly .518 OPS over 144 plate appearances on the season, but he's shown some signs of life of late by going 6-for-24 with a home run and 3:3 BB:K over his last seven games.