Renfroe (toe) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Renfroe was removed from Monday's game after fouling two pitches off his left foot and he'll head to the injured list after being diagnosed with a broken big toe. In a corresponding move, the Royals called up Drew Waters from Triple-A Omaha. Dairon Blanco should also see some work in right field while Renfroe is sidelined.