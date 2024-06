Renfroe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle.

Renfroe will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout after going 1-for-4 with two RBI in the series opener Friday. He's currently on a seven-game hitting streak, going 9-for-26 with four doubles, one home run and five RBI over that span. The lefty-hitting Adam Frazier will start in right field and bat seventh against Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo.