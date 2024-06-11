Renfroe has been diagnosed with a broken left big toe, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe was unable to continue Monday after fouling a pair of pitches off his left foot, and the team later revealed that he had suffered a toe fracture. Kansas City has yet to establish a timeline for his return, but Renfroe will almost certainly require a trip to the injured list to rehab. Dairon Blanco appears to be the next man up in right field, though Nelson Velazquez and Adam Frazier are also candidates to see time.