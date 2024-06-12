MRI results revealed Wednesday that Renfroe does not have a fracture in his left big toe, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Renfroe was initially diagnosed with a fractured toe after he fouled two pitches off his left foot during Monday's contest, but it now appears he managed to avoid a significant injury. It's unclear if the 32-year-old outfielder will be able to come off the IL when eligible June 21, but his expected return timeline has been significantly shortened nonetheless.