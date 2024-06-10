Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Renfroe nearly propelled the Royals to another comeback win, but they fell a run short after the outfielder's 10th-inning blast. He's now hit safely in nine straight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with two homers and seven RBI in that span. Renfroe is up to a .201/.274/.367 with six homers, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base over 55 contests while seeing a starting role in right field. Among the Royals' outfielders, he's been hitting the best lately, but he could still continue to sit versus some right-handers in favor of Adam Frazier.