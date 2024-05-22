Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Renfroe has gone 6-for-24 (.250) with five RBI over his last seven contests. While that's still modest hitting, it's a vast improvement on his .160 batting average for the season. Despite the middling results at the plate, Renfroe has started six of the last eight games in right field and appears to have fended off challenges for playing time from Dairon Blanco and Adam Frazier that popped up earlier in May. Renfroe has four homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles, no stolen bases and a .518 OPS over 144 plate appearances.