Jay is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Jay will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitter Lucas Duda as manager Ned Yost looks to make room for more right-handed bats to counter Tigers southpaw Francisco Liriano. With Jay sitting out, switch hitter Abraham Almonte will pick up a start in the outfield.

