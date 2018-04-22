Royals' Jon Jay: Sitting out Sunday vs. Tigers
Jay is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Jay will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitter Lucas Duda as manager Ned Yost looks to make room for more right-handed bats to counter Tigers southpaw Francisco Liriano. With Jay sitting out, switch hitter Abraham Almonte will pick up a start in the outfield.
