Soler went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, a stolen base and two walks in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Soler showed plate discipline, getting aboard with a walk in the third inning and promptly working a double steal with speedster Adalberto Mondesi. Both of Soler's runs came thanks to Alex Gordon's bat via a sixth-inning double and a groundout in the eighth. Soler is up to three steals this year, adding 45 homers, 110 RBI and 88 runs scored in 155 games.