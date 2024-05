Soler (shoulder) isn't in the Giants' lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although Soler's shoulder injury has now kept him out of the lineup for three consecutive games, the Giants have not said anything that would suggest a future move to the IL for the 32-year-old slugger. His absence Tuesday will allow Wilmer Flores to serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.