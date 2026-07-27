Angels' Jorge Soler: Launches 12th long ball

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Giants.

After recording an RBI groundout in the first inning, Soler opened the fourth frame with a 419-foot rocket to straightaway center field for his 12th homer of the campaign. The veteran slugger had been mired in a power drought, with his last homer before Sunday's blast coming June 24 against the Orioles. Soler has struggled with consistency at the plate this season, slashing .202/.288/.374 with 27 extra-base hits, 47 RBI and 36 runs across 82 contests.