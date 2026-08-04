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Angels' Jorge Soler: DFA'd by Angels

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Angels designated Soler for assignment Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Angels were unable to find a trade partner to take on Soler before Monday's deadline, so they're now sending him to waivers to make room for reinforcements. Soler has slashed only .203/.291/.373 with 12 home runs and a 32.7 percent strikeout rate for the Halos this season. Once the 34-year-old passes through waivers, he should be able to find a club willing to take a flier on him. With Soler out of the picture, the Angels could turn to new acquisition Moises Ballesteros as their primary designated hitter.

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