Angels' Jorge Soler: DFA'd by Angels

The Angels designated Soler for assignment Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Angels were unable to find a trade partner to take on Soler before Monday's deadline, so they're now sending him to waivers to make room for reinforcements. Soler has slashed only .203/.291/.373 with 12 home runs and a 32.7 percent strikeout rate for the Halos this season. Once the 34-year-old passes through waivers, he should be able to find a club willing to take a flier on him. With Soler out of the picture, the Angels could turn to new acquisition Moises Ballesteros as their primary designated hitter.