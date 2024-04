Soler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Soler's 10th-inning blast got the Giants within a run again, but the comeback effort fell short. He went 0-for-12 with one walk and six strikeouts over the previous three games. Soler's power is at an acceptable level (five homers, .414 slugging percentage) through 28 games, but he's batting just .222 with a .736 OPS, well under his .250 average and .853 OPS from last season.