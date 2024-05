The Giants placed Soler on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Soler's shoulder has caused him to miss the last three games, and he'll now officially be sidelined for another several days. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so it's possible the 32-year-old slugger is able to return in a week, but the Giants will wait and see how his shoulder heals. Heliot Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.