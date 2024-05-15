Soler (shoulder/head) didn't suffer any significant injuries after getting hit in the head while hitting on the field Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Soler took swings on the field before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers as the next step in rehabbing his strained right shoulder, but he was removed by a trainer after a foul ball hit off the top of the cage and struck him in the head. However, it appears the outfielder managed to escape the incident with minimal damage. He will be eligible to come off the injured list Wednesday, though there is no telling whether or not he'll be ready to play then.