Soler went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's 9-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Soler notched his first three-RBI game of the campaign Wednesday, getting the Giants on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the fifth, plating Lamont Wade on a weak groundout to bring the team to within one in the eighth inning and putting San Francisco up 7-5 in the tenth with an RBI single. In five games since returning from a shoulder injury, Soler is 6-for-22 (.273) with four runs scored and five RBI.