Soler went 2-for-2 with two walks and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

Soler has found some success at the plate in June, going 11-for-37 (.297) over 10 contests this month. He's also drawn four walks over his last three games, though his 9.6 percent walk rate is still his lowest since 2015. While it's good to see the designated hitter make more consistent contact, he's still struggling to hit for power. He's batting .217 with a .661 OPS, seven home runs, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 56 games this season. Soler's lowest OPS in a season is .503 in 2017, but he played in just 35 games that year.