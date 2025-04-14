Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Houston.

All three of the Angels' runs in the contest came on solo homers, and Soler contributed with a blast to left field in the sixth inning. It was the fourth long ball of the season for the veteran outfielder, all of which have come in his past eight games. Soler has reached base safely in 10 straight contests and is slashing .270/.349/.622 with seven RBI during that stretch, though he also has a 30.2 percent strikeout rate in that span.