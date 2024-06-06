Soler went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soler's Giants career has gotten off to an unremarkable start, but he's showing signs of finding a groove in June. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with three extra-base hits over his first five games this month after batting just .164 in May, though he was hampered by a shoulder injury. For the season, Soler has seven homers, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored, no stolen bases and a .215/.288/.376 slash line over 51 contests.