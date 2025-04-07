Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win against Cleveland.

Soler played a key part in the Angels' win, giving the team a 3-2 lead with a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning and tacking on a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The veteran slugger has gone deep in each of his past two games and is working on a modest four-game hitting streak. Soler has logged exactly one hit in each contest during the streak, but it's a step up from his slow start to the season -- he went just 3-for-17 over his first five games.