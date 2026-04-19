Angels' Jorge Soler: Batting cleanup in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soler will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Padres.
After completing his four-game suspension Saturday, Soler will slot back into his typical spot in the heart of the Angels lineup for the series finale. Jo Adell will move down to the No. 6 spot in the order after occupying the cleanup spot during three of the four games that Soler was out.
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