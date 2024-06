Soler went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

This was Soler's first multi-hit effort since May 22, and he went just 4-for-27 over the eight contests in between. The 32-year-old briefly got a look at leadoff in May, but he's since returned to the middle of the Giants' order. He's yet to find a groove for any extended period in 2024, slashing .215/.294/.372 with six home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and eight doubles over 48 contests.