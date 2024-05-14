Soler (shoulder) hit on the field Tuesday but walked off with a trainer after suffering an apparent injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday marked the first time Soler has hit off the field since landing on the IL, but his session came to an abrupt end when he fouled off a ball that ricocheted off the top of the cage and hit him in the head. It's unclear how severe the damage is, but the 32-year-old was at least shaken up enough for him to be shut down for the day. The Giants will take a closer look at him and may offer more information on his status in the near future.