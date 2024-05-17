Soler (shoulder) is serving as the designated hitter and batting in the leadoff spot for Friday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants reinstated Soler from the 10-day injured list Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Soler made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Sacramento, and he went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Thursday's outing. Before landing on the IL, the 32-year-old was slashing .202/.294/.361 with five home runs and eight RBI over 136 plate appearances.