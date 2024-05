Soler (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with one strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Soler had a freak accident Tuesday when he was hit in the head by a ball while taking batting practice, but he came out of it no worse for wear and was cleared for a rehab assignment. The slugger is coming back from a right shoulder strain and should be activated by the Giants in the coming days.