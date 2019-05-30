Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

His two-run shot started a four-run rally in the sixth inning and helped chase Reynaldo Lopez from the game, although the Royals' comeback attempt fell short. Soler now has three homers in the last eight games but only four other hits, sinking his slash line on the year down to .245/.296/.495 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI in 55 contests.