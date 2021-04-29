Soler went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Soler has been extremely inconsistent so far and was coming off three straight hitless appearances before breaking out here -- the three hits tied a season-high mark for the outfielder, who also ended a streak of four games without an RBI. Soler has had just four multi-hit games this season and is hitting .213 with a .705 OPS across 88 plate appearances in 2021.