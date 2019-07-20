The Royals recalled Staumont from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has made 12 starts for Omaha this season, but he'll work out of the bullpen initially for what marks his first callup to the big leagues. The hard-throwing right-hander could offer plenty of strikeout upside if he's ever able to show improved control, which has been an issue at each stop of the minors. Staumont has posted a 6.5 BB/9 over his 51.1 innings at Omaha in 2019.

