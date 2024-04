The Twins reinstated Staumont (calf) from the 15-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

A left calf strain has kept Staumont on the sideline since Opening Day. He made three rehab appearances at St. Paul and will remain with the Saints after allowing three runs across 3.2 innings, though he could return to the majors if the Twins find themselves in need of a fresh bullpen arm later in the season.