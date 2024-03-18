Staumont reached 98 mph with his fastball in his last outing Saturday after only reaching 92-93 mph earlier in the spring, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He's given up two earned runs with four strikeouts and five walks in 4.2 innings this spring.

He had an 95.8 average mph fastball last season. Staumont is working his way back after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July. He has a minor-league option left, so he may begin the season in Triple-A as he builds back to full speed. However, he could begin the season in the majors with injuries to Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Jhoan Duran (oblique).