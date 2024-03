Staumont may not make the opening roster due to decreased velocity this spring, with his fastball clocking 92-94 mph in games, MLB.com reports. He has a 4.50 ERA with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings this spring.

Staumont is working his way back after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July. He has a minor-league option left, so he may begin the season in Triple-A as he builds back to full speed.