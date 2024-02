Staumont (shoulder) will not be under any restrictions at the start of spring training, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Staumont underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July but told reporters Wednesday that he's been throwing for months. It's an operation that is notoriously difficult to come back from. Staumont has posted a 6.09 ERA over 63 appearances since the start of the 2022 season.